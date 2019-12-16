Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 9.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.18% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 1.5%.

