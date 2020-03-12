Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series EE Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.52% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRA was trading at a 2.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE:

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 6.9%.

