Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $18.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRE was trading at a 25.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.98% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRE shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.9%.

