Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $22.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRE was trading at a 6.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRE shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.1%.

