Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $22.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 3.52% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.33% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRL shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 3.1%.

