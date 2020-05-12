Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 4 Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $22.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRJ was trading at a 10.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRJ shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 :

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.9%.

