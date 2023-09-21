Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 4 Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5878), with shares changing hands as low as $21.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.88% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRJ was trading at a 14.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRJ shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 :

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 1.3%.

