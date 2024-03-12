Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6095), with shares changing hands as low as $21.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 14.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRH shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2:

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

