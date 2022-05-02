Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7417), with shares changing hands as low as $18.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 23.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2:

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) is currently off about 4.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

