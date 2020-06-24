Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 4%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.75), with shares changing hands as low as $18.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRG was trading at a 23.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.26% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.