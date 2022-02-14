Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 3.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.75), with shares changing hands as low as $19.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRG was trading at a 13.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently off about 5.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.5%.

