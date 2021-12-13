Bank of America's Preferred Securities Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: MER.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MER.PRK was trading at a 8.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.95% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MER.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Trust Preferred Securities :

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: MER.PRK) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 2.2%.

