Bank of America's Merrill Lynch to pay $15.2 mln to mutual fund customers

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's BAC.N Merrill Lynch unit must pay more than $15.2 million to thousands of customers who bought Class C mutual fund shares when Class A shares were available at substantially lower costs, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Merrill did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the payout, which includes restitution and interest. No fine was imposed.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.