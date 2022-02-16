US Markets
BAC

Bank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that consumer spending has been rising so far in February, continuing the upward trend the bank reported last month.

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that consumer spending has been rising so far in February, continuing the upward trend the bank reported last month.

Speaking on CNBC, Moynihan also said that current corporate debt levels do not pose threat to core economy, which is benefiting from the uptick in consumer spending.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular