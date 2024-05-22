Bank of America Ups Stake in Drax Group

News & Insights

May 22, 2024

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its stake in UK-based energy company Drax Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold as of May 20, 2024. The financial titan now commands a mix of direct and indirect voting rights totaling 10.148709%, a notable change from its previous notification. This shift in shareholding structure was officially communicated to Drax Group on May 21, 2024.

