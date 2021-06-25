US Markets
Bank of America unit to pay $11.7 mln to settle charges over unit investment trusts

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit agreed to pay nearly $11.7 million in fines and restitution related to excessive sales charges and supervisory failures involving unit investment trusts, a U.S. regulator said on Friday.

The payout includes a $3.25 million fine and $8.44 million of restitution, according to an order from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Merrill Lynch did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

