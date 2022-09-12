US Markets
Bank of America unit fined $5 mln for options reporting failures

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
A U.S. regulator has fined a Bank of America Corp unit $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions more than 7.4 million times.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

