Bank of America unit fined $5 mln for options reporting failures

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has fined a Bank of America Corp BAC.N unit $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions more than 7.4 million times.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

