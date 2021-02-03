Markets
BAC

Bank Of America Triples Affordable Homeownership Initiative To $15 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank of America said Wednesday that it will triple its affordable homeownership initiative to $15 billion through 2025, aiming to help more than 60,000 individuals and families to purchase homes.

It was first launched by the company in 2019 as a $5 billion initiative.

The company said it has already helped about 21,000 individuals and families purchase a home through affordable loans and over $180 million in down payment and closing cost grants.

Bank of America said that, when grant programs are used, homebuyers receive on average of about $14,000 to help with their home purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More