Bank Of America Transitioning To Recycled Plastic Cards In 2023

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) announced Thursday that it will transition all plastic credit and debit card products to be made from at least 80% recycled plastic starting in 2023. The company is the first U.S. based bank to make this commitment across its entire debit and credit card portfolio, in keeping with its focus to reduce single-use plastic in its supply chain.

This will help reduce the environmental impact of plastics in cards issued by Bank of America and support the company's efforts to drive sustainable, low-carbon solutions.

Last year, Bank of America set a net zero before 2050 goal across its financing activities, operations and supply chain.

Bank of America issues 54 million consumer and commercial cards annually and estimates this effort will help to reduce more than 235 tons of single-use plastics, based on its annual card issuance.

The company also anticipates that switching to recycled plastic for its credit and debit card portfolio will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water usage. In addition, Bank of America has offered digital debit cards since 2019.

