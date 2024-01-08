News & Insights

Bank of America to take non-cash charge of $1.6 bln in Q4 - filing

January 08, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N said on Monday it will recognize a non-cash, pre-tax charge of about $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

"The $1.6 billion net impact is expected to be recognized back into the Corporation's interest income in subsequent periods largely through 2026," the second-largest U.S. bank by assets disclosed in a regulatory filing.

