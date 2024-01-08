News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

Bank of America to take non-cash charge of $1.6 bln in Q4 after cessation of a loan index

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

January 08, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Manya Saini and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

Adds detail on index, long-term impact paragraph 2-4

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N will take a charge of about $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter as it phases out the use of a Bloomberg interest rate benchmark.

The non-cash and pre-tax earnings charge was triggered by the announcement by Bloomberg that they will stop publishing its short-term bank yield index in 2024, which the bank uses for some commercial loan contracts.

BofA said the $1.6 billion net impact is expected to be recognized back into its interest income in subsequent periods largely through 2026,

Bloomberg's move to end index affected the accounting treatment of transactions executed using the index, the bank said.

Bank of America will report earnings on Jan 12.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.