Bank of America to reduce overdraft fee this spring

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N, the second-largest U.S. bank, said on Tuesday that it will reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10 beginning in May, the latest bank to reduce or scrap such charges amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Bank of America will also stop charging customers a $12 non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee for bouncing checks or making other automated overdrafts starting in February, and it will waive fees for overdraft protection service, the bank said in a news release.

Such fees have drawn the ire of U.S. lawmakers and the scrutiny of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The watchdog said last month it is exploring new guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on overdraft and non-sufficient-funds fees which have ballooned, generating an estimated $69 billion for banks in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $15 billion for the whole of 2019, it said.

Bank of America did not say why it was making the changes, but some banks appear to be trying to get ahead of a regulatory intervention

Late last year, Capital One Financial Corp COF.N said it was eliminating all overdraft and NSF fees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, the largest U.S. bank, also said it would give customers a full day to bring overdrawn accounts up to zero before charging them and would allow customers to tap into funds from direct deposits two days early.

Bank of America does not break out revenues earned from overdraft and related fees, but estimated on Tuesday that they made up 1% of revenues in 2021. The bank said that the changes, coupled with others over the past 12 years-- including stopping debit card overdraft charges at point of sale and offering low-cost, short-term loan coverage -- reduce the revenue it earns from overdraft fees by 97% from 2009 levels.

"We remain committed to taking actions that will further bring down overdraft fees in the future and continue to empower clients to drive positive changes to behavior pertaining to overdraft," Holly O’Neill, president of retail banking at Bank of America said in the news release.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.