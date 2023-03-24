US Markets
BAC

Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 24, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N is redeploying employees in wealth management and lending to other roles within the company, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, as higher interest rates continue to weigh on the businesses.

Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters.

"As our business and client needs grow and evolve, our focus continues to be on aligning our team to areas of greatest need. Based on current market conditions, we are re-aligning talent to support these areas," a Bank of America spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment.

Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC.Nslashed hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the U.S., Bloomberg News reported in December.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
GS
MS
WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.