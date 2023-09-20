Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 an hour in October

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N will boost its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October as it heads toward a goal of raising hourly pay to $25 by 2025, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The pay bump translates to a minimum salary of almost $48,000 a year for full-time employees, according to the second largest U.S. lender.

BofA has increased pay several times in recent years, starting with a move to $15 an hour in 2017.

"Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational," Sheri Bronstein, the bank's chief human resources officer said in the statement.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.