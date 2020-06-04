US Markets
BAC

Bank of America to pay $7.23 million after overcharging mutual fund customers--FINRA

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $7.23 million in restitution and interest to settle a U.S. regulator's accusations that it overcharged customers on mutual funds.

June 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N agreed to pay $7.23 million in restitution and interest to settle a U.S. regulator's accusations that it overcharged customers on mutual funds.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Thursday that the accord resolves charges that customers with more than 13,000 accounts at the bank's Merrill Lynch unit incurred unnecessary sales charges and paid excess fees.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular