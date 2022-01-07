Bank of America to increase bonus pool for employees - Bloomberg News

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.Nis planning to increase the bonus pool for its employees, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Senior executives are planning to increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%, while sales and trading operations could see a rise of more than 30% on average, according to the report.

U.S. banks are back to sweetening bonuses after a disastrous year in 2020, when COVID-19 hit markets and forced many to layoff workers and slash bonuses.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.Nalso laid out plans to raise their bonus pools for investment bankers by 40% and 50%, respectively.

Compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said in November that bonuses for Wall Street staffers were expected to be at their highest last year since 2009, with investment bankers and equities traders in line for the biggest payouts.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

