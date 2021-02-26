US Markets
BAC

Bank of America to give U.S. staff paid time off to get vaccinated - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Bank of America Corp will offer its employees in the United States paid time off when they become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a memo.

Staff will have the option to use two half days, for up to four hours each, for vaccination appointments this year, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O8ssTi)

The policy is designed to accommodate the two-dose regimen current vaccines require, Bloomberg News said.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))

