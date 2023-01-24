US Markets
Bank of America to give stock awards to rank-and-file workers

January 24, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N will give stock awards to most of its global workforce for a sixth consecutive year, the company said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

The second largest U.S. lender will award company shares that vest over four years to 96% of its almost 217,000 workers, according to the memo, which did not specify the amount of shares that would be given out.

Eligible bank employees who earn less than $500,000 a year will receive the stock awards, while a smaller number will get cash payments, according to the memo.

