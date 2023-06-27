News & Insights

Bank Of America To Expand Financial Center Network To More Than 200 Markets

June 27, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) said on Tuesday that it will expand its financial center network into nine new markets over the next four years.

The lending major aims to open over 55 new financial centers in 2023 across 34 markets. With this, the company will be operating financial centers in over 200 markets across 39 states.

By the end of 2023, the lender will complete a three-year project to renovate and modernize its financial centers across the country, renovating more than 2,500 existing centers.

This year the bank is also expanding the number of community banking centers it operates to 700 from 600. Bank of America currently operates around 3,900 financial centers across the country.

