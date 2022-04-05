US Markets
Bank of America to bring workers back to office by June 1 -Bloomberg

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N told staff earlier this week that it plans to bring workers back to offices by June 1, including those who are not vaccinated, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Staff will return in a series of stages, although workers have already begun returning to offices in some cities, including in New York, according to Bloomberg.

The bank has been encouraging workers to get vaccinated and boosted for months, and previously only allowed vaccinated employees into the office. The bank is now proceeding with its return to office plans because COVID-19 cases are low or falling nationwide, and it will not require staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters, according to Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Bernard Orr)

