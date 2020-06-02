Bank Of America To Assist Local Communities; Makes $1 Bln/4-Year Commitment

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said it is making a $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help people and communities of color that have experienced a greater impact from the health crisis. Areas of focus will be: health; jobs/training/reskilling/upskilling; support to small businesses; and housing. The programs will be executed through the company's 91 local U.S. market presidents and non-U.S. country executives.

CEO Brian Moynihan stated: "The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in view of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live. We all need to do more."

