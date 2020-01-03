Bank of America Stock May Stall After Big Run in 2019, Analyst Says

Bank of America now trades at a 14% premium to its historic averages, according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets. Investors who want to play the big banks should look at Citigroup or Morgan Stanley because they trade at a discount, the analysts say.

Bank of America shares may not have much more room to run.

At least, that’s the take of analysts at BMO Capital Markets, which downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform on Thursday. The bank’s shares climbed more than 25% over the past three months, contributing to the stock’s 43% jump in 2019, a run-up that was “long-overdue,” analysts said.

But while the broader economic backdrop for banks remains sound, that run-up means Bank of America (ticker: BAC) now trades at a 14% premium to its historic averages. Investors still looking to play the big banks would be wise to choose Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS), which still trade at a discount, James Fotheringham, an analyst at BMO, wrote in a note.

The analysts noted that despite the downgrade, their core earnings estimate for 2020 of $3.21 is 7% above consensus estimates, due to expectations that the bank will collect higher fees in its global wealth and investment management business. Earnings will also be helped by Bank of America’s net interest income coming in higher than consensus projections, leading to share repurchases.

“We humbly request that sell-side and buy-side analysts take a second look at their 2020E models for BAC, especially as it relates to non-interest revenues, where our estimates are meaningfully above the Street,” Fotheringham wrote.

BMO’s price target of $37 on Bank of America is unchanged, suggesting a 4% gain on Thursday’s closing price of $35.64.

Bank of America shares were down about 2% in Friday morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off about 0.84%

