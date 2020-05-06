Bank of America Says The Euro Is Undervalued. It Also Says The Euro Will Fall.

The euro is both undervalued and likely to fall for the rest of the year.

That is the seemingly contradictory assessment from Bank of America’s rates and currencies team in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The bank says the euro is undervalued, on its model, by about 10% relative to the U.S. dollar. That undervaluation is based on a model looking at the long-run average of inflation-averaged exchange rates, purchasing power parity measures including the Big Mac index, and International Monetary Fund estimates.

The euro hasn’t done terribly this year — down about 4%. Early in the crisis, the euro rose as traders unwound carry trades, and the shared currency also has been helped by the market rally.

But the Bank of America team has a lot of concerns. For one, it is more pessimistic both about the global economy, and the eurozone’s, than consensus, as the bank expects global gross domestic product to fall 3% this year and the eurozone economy to slump 7.6%.

Another fear is the limp stimulus. The average fiscal stimulus in the eurozone has been about 2% of GDP so far, according to its economists’ estimates, compared with 9% in the U.S., the analysts say. “The recovery fund could help increase it, but it will likely take time to implement, while strong disagreements among the country-members point to risks of a compromise that will weaken it,” they say.

The German Constitutional Court decision was a reminder of the constraints the European Central Bank has, and the analysts point out that market inflation expectations have climbed in the U.S. but remain low in the eurozone.

Another worry is the market may have started pricing sovereign risks in the eurozone, with credit-default swap spreads on the rise for Italy.

Plus, the market is long euro, based on Commodity Futures Trading Commission data as well as Bank of America’s own estimates of positioning.

“We would be wrong and EURUSD would strengthen if a cure or vaccine for Covid19 were to be found soon, as the global outlook would improve substantially, or if the Europeans were to mutualize a substantial part of the increase in the government debt-through a Eurobond/Corona bond-but this seems unlikely,” the analysts say.

