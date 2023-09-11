News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

Bank of America says industry's Q3 investment banking fees down 30%-35%

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

September 11, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar and Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The investment banking fee pool for the industry is down 30% to 35% from a year earlier in the third quarter, but Bank of America BAC.N will fare better than the industry, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

"We'll do slightly better than that," Alastair Borthwick told the Barclays Financial Services Conference, referring to investment banking fees for the industry.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Pritam Biswas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.