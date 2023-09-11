Bank of America says industry's Q3 investment banking fees down 30%-35%

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The investment banking fee pool for the industry is down 30% to 35% from a year earlier in the third quarter, but Bank of America BAC.N will fare better than the industry, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

"We'll do slightly better than that," Alastair Borthwick told the Barclays Financial Services Conference, referring to investment banking fees for the industry.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Pritam Biswas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.