Bank of America revises up 2020 Brazil GDP forecast to -5.7% from -7.7%

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Economists at Bank of America have revised up their outlook for Brazil's economy, which is now on track to shrink by 5.7% this year instead of 7.7% as previously forecast, they said in a note published on Wednesday.

"We are revising up our GDP growth forecast to -5.7% for 2020 (vs -7.7% previously) due to better-than-expected economic activity data and the start of gradual reopening in some regions," they wrote, also lowering their 2021 growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.5%.

