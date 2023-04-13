Bank of America Reiterates IA Financial (LSE:IAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Bank of America reiterated coverage of IA Financial (LSE:IAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.92% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for IA Financial is $3.00. The forecasts range from a low of $1.79 to a high of $4.31. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.92% from its latest reported closing price of $144.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IA Financial is $902MM, a decrease of 96.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 14,463K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,217K shares, representing a decrease of 74.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 22.94% over the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 317.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXUS - Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 8.83% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in IA Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAG is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.09% to 169,443K shares.

See all IA Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.