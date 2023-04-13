Bank of America Reiterates easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Bank of America reiterated coverage of easyJet (LSE:EZJ) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Diversified Balanced Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 54.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 7.54% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 43.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 68.41% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 21.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.20%, an increase of 18.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 50,646K shares.

