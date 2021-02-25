Bank of America reduces staff in investment banking and trading - Bloomberg News

Adds bank's response, background

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N cut some of its staff in the global banking and markets division this week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Employees in sales and trading, research, investment banking and capital markets were affected by the move, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3dNCO5M)

The staff reduction is part of Wall Street's typical practice of staffing changes around this time of the year after bonuses are distributed, the report added.

Bank of America declined to comment.

Last year, the bank had said it would not cut any jobs in 2020.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N also announced job cuts last year, after pausing layoffs earlier in the year.

In January, Bloomberg News reported JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N was also planning to cut hundreds of jobs across its consumer division. (https://bloom.bg/3sr19lR)

