Bank Of America Raises US Minimum Hourly Wage To $25 By 2025

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) sai Tuesday that it will raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. In March last year, the company raised its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour.

In addition, Bank of America announced that all its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour.

More than 99% of Bank of America's more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of the policy.

