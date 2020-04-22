Bank of America raises US$3bn in bond primary

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - Bank of America launched on Wednesday a US$3bn 11-year non-call 10 bond as the company looks to add even more liquidity to weather the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on the economy.

This is Bank of America's fifth time coming to the US high-grade bond market this year having now raised US$14.35bn year-to-date, which is roughly inline with last year's pace of US$13bn through April 2019, according to IFR data.

The new fixed-to-float bond was talked at 225bp area over Treasuries, which is a 30bp premium over where the bank's callable 2.496% 2031s were trading prior to announcement, according to one syndicate banker away.

But spreads quickly tightened in to 200bp over at launch reducing the concession to just 5bp over its secondary curve.

Self-lead deals from money center banks were expected to drive supply in the bond market this week and last, but so far BofA is just the second to issue.

JP Morgan raised a record breaking US$10bn four-part deal last week, which included a US$2.75bn 11-year non call 10 tranche.

That same JP Morgan note priced at 190bp over, but has since tightened to 185bp over in secondary trading, according to MarketAxess data.

"Given our preference for the credit story of Bank of America over most global systematically important banks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel comfortable participating in the deal, and view Bank of America as striking a good balance between modest spread pickup over JP Morgan and fundamental defensiveness if economic conditions continue to deteriorate," CreditSights wrote in a report.

The fixed-to-float bond references the Secured Over Night Financing Rate in the backend, which is a first for Bank of America as it has stuck with Libor for more than a year even as other banks made the shift to SOFR, according to IFR data.

Bank of America is using a compounding SOFR rate with a payment delay structure that was first introduced by Morgan Stanley last year.

The bank reported a drop in year-over-year net income during its first quarter earnings call last week as companies draw down on credit lines set up by the major banks.

BofA's business was buoyed by a surge in bond syndication fees but the bank still set aside US$4.7bn in provisions in anticipation of coming losses.

(Reporting by William Hoffman Editing by Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.