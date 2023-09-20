Bank Of America Raises Hourly Wage To $23

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) Wednesday announced it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage for employees to $23.

The company said it is on its path to $25 hourly wage by 2025. The company will move to $23 in October. By 2025, its minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour, or more than 121%, since 2010.

In the last six years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019; to $20 in 2020; to $21 in 2021 - and to $22 in May 2022. The company's increase to starting pay of $23 per hour will increase minimum annualized salary for full-time employees to nearly $48,000.

"Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work," said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. "By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities. Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.