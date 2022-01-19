Bank Of America Q4 Profit Up 30%, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Thursday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter grew 30 percent to $6.77 billion from last year's $5.21 billion, with earnings per share increasing to $0.82 from $0.59 in the prior year, reflecting strong operating leverage as revenues grew faster than expenses.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses improved by $542 million to a benefit of $489 million, driven by asset quality and macroeconomic improvements, partially offset by loan growth; net reserve release of $851 million.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 10 percent to $22.06 billion from $20.10 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $22.23 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $11.41 billion, up 11 percent from last year, driven by strong deposit growth and related investment of excess liquidity.

Non-interest income also grew 8 percent to $10.65 billion from last year, primarily reflecting record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.

Noninterest expense increased 6 percent to $14.73 billion, reflecting higher revenue-related incentive compensation, partially offset by lower COVID-19 related costs.

