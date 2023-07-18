Bank Of America Q2 Profit Increases, Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Monday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter grew to $7.10 billion from last year's $5.93 billion, with earnings per share increasing to $0.88 from $0.73 in the prior year.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $1.13 billion, compared to $523 million last year.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11 percent to $25.20 billion from $22.69 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $25.05 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $14.16 billion, up 14 percent from last year, driven primarily by benefits from higher interest rates and loan growth.

Non-interest income improved 8 percent to $11.04 billion from last year, as higher sales and trading revenue more than offset lower service charges and investment and brokerage fees.

Noninterest expense increased 5 percent to $16.04 billion from last year.

