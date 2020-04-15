Markets
Bank Of America Q1 Profit Plunges, Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Wednesday a profit for the first quarter that plunged from last year, hurt by sharply higher provision for credit losses predominantly driven by COVID-19 related reserve build. Both earnings per share and revenue for the quarter missed analysts' expectations.

Net income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter plunged to $3.54 billion from last year's $6.87 billion, with earnings per share decreasing to $0.40 from $0.70 in the prior year.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $4.76 billion, including reserve builds of $3.6 billion, up from $1.01 billion in the prior year. This reflects deterioration in the macro-economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Revenue, net of interest expense, declined 1 percent to $22.77 billion from $23.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $22.91 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $12.13 billion, down 2 percent from last year, driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income rose slightly to $10.64 billion from last year. Noninterest expense increased 2 percent to $13.48 billion, reflecting investments in the franchise.

