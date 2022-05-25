Bank of America Promotions Of May 2022: Earn Up To $500 By Opening A New Checking Account

Bank of America (BofA) wants to welcome you as a new customer—with several hundred dollars cash when you open a business or personal checking account.

As the second-largest U.S. bank in terms of assets, Bank of America has a national presence in keeping with its name: It operates 4,100 branch locations and 16,000 ATMs across 37 states and the District of Columbia. BofA serves around 37 million U.S. customers, including those who hold a substantial amount of assets with the bank and qualify for its Preferred Rewards program, offering reduced fees and additional perks.

Bank of America is eager for new customers, too, and uses attractive sign-up bonuses to bring them in.

How Can You Earn a Bank of America Checking Account Bonus?

It’s relatively easy to qualify for a Bank of America promotion as a new consumer or business checking customer. Here are the steps:

Open a new Bank of America checking account through a promotional offer or by using a Bank of America offer code.

Meet the promotion’s qualifying conditions. Personal checking accounts generally require a minimum ongoing direct deposit. Business accounts usually require you to make a minimum amount of new-money deposits into your account, and maintain an average balance during a qualifying period.

Receive your bonus, usually 60 days after you meet the requirements.

Here are the current Bank of America new-account promotions for individual and business checking customers. Offer details are accurate as of May 25, 2022. Bank of America Promotions for 2022 Bank of America Advantage Banking: Earn $100 Bank of America offers a suite of checking account products for consumers, under its Advantage Banking brand. Options include: , a “checkless” checking account that doesn’t allow paper check writing and has a monthly maintenance fee; , which Bank of America calls “a good choice if you want everyday banking” and carries a monthly fee; and Advantage Relationship Banking, which earns an annual percentage yield (APY) of and has a monthly fee. What is the offer? .

.

What is considered a direct deposit? Deposits of regular monthly income—such as a salary, pension or Social Security—using your account and routing numbers count as qualifying direct deposits for this promotion.

When do you receive your bonus? Bank of America says it will attempt to deposit your bonus within 60 days after you satisfy the qualification requirements.

Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes. It’s available to new customers who open accounts by June 30, 2022.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? Bank of America offers several ways for Advantage Banking customers to fend off the maintenance fees: Students under age 25 or other account holders under 18 can receive fee waivers for Advantage SafeBalance Banking accounts. Advantage Plus Banking customers can avoid fees each month with a qualifying direct deposit of $250, or by maintaining a daily balance of $1,500 or more. With Advantage Relationship Banking, Bank of America waives the monthly fees when a customer keeps a combined balance of at least $10,000 across linked accounts. You pay no service fees for any Advantage Banking checking account if you’re enrolled in Preferred Rewards.

Bank of America offers several ways for Advantage Banking customers to fend off the maintenance fees: Bank of America Business Checking: Earn $500 For small business customers, Bank of America offers Business Advantage checking, featuring access to small business specialists and tools, including the bank’s Cash Flow Monitor. The more basic has a monthly maintenance fee of , while the more comprehensive account carries a monthly fee of . What is the offer? .

.

What is considered a qualifying deposit? You must deposit new money not currently or previously held in any account at Bank of America or its Merrill wealth management division.

When do you receive your bonus? Bank of America says it will attempt to deposit your cash bonus into your Business Advantage Banking account within 60 days from the end of the qualifying period.

Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes. It’s available to new customers who open accounts by June 30, 2022.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? The fees will be waived each month if you maintain an average balance across your business checking accounts, become a member of BofA Preferred Rewards for Business, or complete other requirements: Business Advantage Fundamentals customers must maintain a $5,000 combined average balance across business accounts or spend at least $250 on new net purchases with their business debit card. Business Advantage Relationship accounts must maintain a $15,000 combined average balance.

The fees will be waived each month if you maintain an average balance across your business checking accounts, become a member of BofA Preferred Rewards for Business, or complete other requirements: Bank of America Business Checking: Earn $100 or $200 You can earn a bonus for opening a new Bank of America business checking account even if you don’t have $20,000 to keep on deposit. This promotion applies to the same accounts as the $500 bonus: (which has a monthly maintenance fee of ); and (with a monthly fee of ). What is the offer?



What is considered a qualifying deposit? It must be “new money,” not transfers from other Bank of America or Merrill accounts.

When do you receive your bonus? Bank of America will attempt to deposit the cash into your Business Advantage Banking account within 60 days from the end of the qualifying period.

Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes. It’s available to new customers who open their accounts by Dec. 31, 2022.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? The fees are waived if you maintain an average balance across your business checking accounts, become a member of Preferred Rewards for Business, or complete other requirements: Business Advantage Fundamentals customers must maintain a $5,000 combined average balance across business accounts or spend at least $250 on new net purchases using their business debit card. Business Advantage Relationship accounts must keep a $15,000 combined average balance.

