Bank of America profit rises on boost from interest income

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America's BAC.N profit rose in the second quarter as it earned more from customers' loan payments, while its trading arm fared better than expected.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.10 billion, or 88 cents per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $5.93 billion, or 73 cents per diluted share, a year earlier, the second largest U.S. bank reported on Tuesday.

