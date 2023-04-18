US Markets
Bank of America profit rises as it cashes in on higher interest rates

April 18, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini, Niket Nishant, Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's BAC.N profit rose in the first quarter as it earned more from customers' interest payments while the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs.

The company's net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.66 billion, or 94 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, the second-largest U.S. lender reported on Tuesday. That compares with $6.6 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
