US Markets
BAC

Bank of America profit falls on pandemic woes

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Imani Moise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Bank of America Corp reported a 15.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N reported a 15.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $4.44 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.27 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 49 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the estimates were comparable.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC C JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular