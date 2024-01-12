Bank of America profit falls on $3.7 billion in charges

Adds details on net interest income, special assessment

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America's BAC.Nfourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7 billion in combined charges to refill a government deposit insurance fund and phase out a loan index.

The second-largest U.S. lender posted net income of $3.1 billion, or 35 cents a share, for the three months ended Dec. 31. That compares with $7.1 billion, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

Its net interest income (NII) - the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay to depositors - fell 5% to $13.9 billion as the company spent more to keep customer deposits while demand for loans stayed subdued amid high interest rates.

After a windfall year in 2023, BofA expects NII to dip to a trough in the first half of this year and grow in the second half, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors last month.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates this year after a rapid pace of tightening in 2023. While lower rates will pressure the interest that banks make off loans, it could mean less spent on deposits and more demand for borrowing.

BofA took a pre-tax charge of $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter to pay a "special assessment" fee to replenish a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) fund that was drained by $16 billion to cover depositors of two banks that collapsed in 2023.

