US Markets
BAC

Bank of America posts drop in quarterly profit as dealmaking slumps

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Bank of America Corp reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, hit by a slump in investment banking revenue as underwriting activity stood at a fraction of last year's record levels.

Adds background

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, hit by a slump in investment banking revenue as underwriting activity stood at a fraction of last year's record levels.

Wall Street investment bankers, who were neck-deep in deals last year, have seen activity slump in the first half of 2022 amid volatility in the capital markets, geopolitical tensions and a risk-off sentiment that has swept across markets globally.

With stock market listings on ice and companies slamming the brakes on dealmaking, Bank of America's investment banking fees fell 47% to $1.1 billion in the reported quarter.

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.93 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular